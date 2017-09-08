Amherst Police ask for public's help identifying man

Photo: Amherst Police

AMHERST, NY — Amherst Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest regarding an ongoing police investigation.

Pictured in the surveillance video below is a white male with shoulder length longer hair.





The man may live in or near the Eggertsville section of town, according to police.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1343, email tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-747050-DW.

