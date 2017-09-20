Allegany man charged in domestic incident

Sammy L. McDaniel (Photo: NYS Police)

ALLEGANY, NY-An Allegany man is facing charges in connection with a violent domestic incident.

Sammy L. McDaniel, 40, is charged with harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

State Troopers were called to a home in the Colonial Village trailer park on State Route 477 in the Town of Allegany Monday night.

Investigators talked to a woman and a nine-year-old child. Police say the woman told them McDaniel came home intoxicated and started an argument and then struck the woman in front of the child. The woman tried to call 911 from her cell phone, but McDaniel allegedly took the phone from the victim to prevent her from calling police. The child was able to run to a neighbor's home and call police.

McDaniel was arraigned in court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.

