Activist sentenced to probation for voter fraud

Rus Thompson speaks to the media following his sentencing. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A local political activist who admitted to voter fraud has been sentenced to three years probation.

Rus Thompson avoided jail time at his sentencing Wednesday morning.

He voted on Grand Island back in the 2015 primary -- despite living in Niagara Falls. He was charged with a felony before taking this plea deal -- that knocked it down to a misdemeanor.

Thompson told 2 On Your Side "it is what it is" referring to his sentence. He said he's just glad he gets to keep his right to vote and bear arms.

