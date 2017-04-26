WGRZ
Accused child sex offender pleads guilty

WGRZ 5:37 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. -- The Niagara Falls man who was accused last summer of sexually abusing a child has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. 

46-year-old Christopher Gordon admitted to the charge of Attempted Course of Sexual Assault Against a Child.

He was arrested last summer after a crime involving a pre-teen child in the Town of Niagara.

He'll be sentenced in June.  

