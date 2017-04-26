Accused child sex offender pleads guilty

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. -- The Niagara Falls man who was accused last summer of sexually abusing a child has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
46-year-old Christopher Gordon admitted to the charge of Attempted Course of Sexual Assault Against a Child.
He was arrested last summer after a crime involving a pre-teen child in the Town of Niagara.
He'll be sentenced in June.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs