5 missing Rochester kids found in Niag. Falls

Mark Johnson (Photo: Provided)

Five missing children from Rochester were found in a home in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday. The children were missing for six months.

Mark Johnson and Ice-Lynn Johnson were charged in connection with the incident, according to a news release. The pair was wanted by Rochester Police for endangering the welfare of a child.

Five children, ranging in age from 5 to 12, were reported missing by a family member in August. The children include Mark Johnson Jr., 5, William Manigault-Philpot, 8, Marnaisha Johnson, 10, Janiarha Johnson, 11, and Kiyana Johnson, 12.

Marshals conducted a six-month long investigation and developed information that Mark and Ice-Lynn Johnson and the five children were all staying at a home in Niagara Falls, according to a news release.

Ice-Lynn Johnson (Photo: provided)

U.S. Marshal Charles Salina cited the tireless work of Rochester and Buffalo task forces with the arrests.

"Due to their coordinated efforts, the children will now be safely reunited with their family in Rochester," Salina said in a news release.

Mark and Ice-Lynn Johnson will be taken to the Monroe County Jail to be booked on their warrants.

