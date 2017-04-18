3rd suspect in Niagara Falls homicide arraigned

Devonte Beasley (Photo: Niagara Falls Police)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- A third suspect has now been arraigned in connection to last week's armed robbery and murder on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Devante Beasley, 18, faces multiple charges, including second degree murder. Niagara Falls Police say Beasley is one of the people responsible for the death of Jose Hewitt.

Investigators say Hewitt yelled at the suspects while they tried to rob others in his building. There are two other suspects. Shaquan Herbert and Stephanie Raymond. She's the accused getaway driver.

They were both arrested last week.

