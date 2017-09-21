Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LOCKPORT, NY — Two women are facing charges after a search warrant at a Lockport residence led to the discovery of 343 animals in the home, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Niagara County Sheriffs assisted the Town of Lockport Building Inspector and the Town of Lockport Animal Control to execute a search warrant for unlawful animals at 6429 Hamm Road on Wednesday.

The homeowner was identified as Sue McNaught.

Snakes, rats, birds and lizards were all found in cages, as well as numerous cats and dogs. Dead animals were also found.

The SPCA was called and responded to the scene to find 343 animals in total at the residence. Ferrets, quail, rabbits, about 250 rats/mice and two tortoises were all discovered.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the animals appeared to be "suffering from some type of injury and/or respiratory illness."

The home was condemned by the Town of Lockport Building Inspector and the locks were changed.

The SPCA is handling the investigation. SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator Lauren Zaninovich says that both Sue McNaught and Bethany McNaught are facing charges concerning the incident.

