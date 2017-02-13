23 suspected illegal aliens arrested in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. - Federal agents arrested 23 suspected illegal aliens at a convenience store in Hamburg.

The suspects were taken into custody late Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven located on Southwestern Boulevard near Sowles Road.

The activity was not related to the convenience store. The store is open and doing business as usual.

The suspects have been transported to a holding facility where they will be processed. The incident is currently under investigation by U.S. Border Patrol.

