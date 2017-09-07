21-year-old faces 4 years for DUI crash

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

BUFFALO, NY — A Western New York man has plead guilty to vehicular assault in connection with a fatal accident.

Investigators found Sieh had a blood alcohol level of .13 percent on the night of June 5 when he lost control of his car and crashed. His passenger and friend, 25-year-old Cody Michalski, was seriously injured in that crash.

Sieh faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

