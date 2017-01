Buffalo police say a 20-year-old man was shot just before 11pm on Keystone Street. (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, NY-- A young man who was shot overnight on the city's east side has died.

Buffalo police say a 20-year-old man was shot just before 11pm on Keystone Street.

He was taken to ECMC, where he later died. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.

