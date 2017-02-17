2 plead guilty in Letchworth Park deaths

Rescuers search fo rtwo missing boys in Letchworth State Park gorge. (Photo: New York State Police)

WARSAW, NY-- Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with the deaths of two boys who drowned after going over the lower falls in Letchworth State Park.

Tyler Jennings, 34, and Chad Staley, 32, both of Rochester, both admitted they were criminally negligent in the deaths of Dylan and Preston Giangregorio.

Jennings and Staley had five kids with them last June when they entered a restricted area to get a closer look at the falls and then entered the water. All were swept over it.

“This has been difficult and emotional case for all involved and it is my hope that this disposition will begin to bring closure to the families involved, justice for Dylan, Preston and all of the children and at the same time send a message that danger/warning/park signs matter as they are there to protect the public. Hopefully Dylan’s and Preston’s deaths will not be in vain and that park visitors will learn from this preventable tragedy by following the rules of the park going forward,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen in a statement.

The two will be sentenced in May. They could face up to 1-1/3 to 4 years in prison.

