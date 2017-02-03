2 Cuba High School students charged with making terroristic threat

CUBA, N.Y. - Two students at Cuba-Rushford High School in Allegany County are charged with making a terroristic threat. Another faces weapons possession charges.

This is connected to an incident from Friday January 27 involving a threat where the school was placed on lockdown. Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister said no bombs, guns, or grenades were found in the school. Every locker was checked during the lockdown.

Gildemeister invited parents to a meeting Friday night during which the incident was discussed. The names of the students involved have not been released. The superintendent said they have not returned to school since the incident and does not know if they will.

