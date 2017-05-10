2 arrested in Cheektowaga drug raid

Antonio Robinson (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- Two people from Cheektowaga were arrested Tuesday following a drug raid.

The Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics' Unit says undercover deputies purchased crack cocaine from Antonio Robinson and Kamilyn Barr multiple times.

Officers executed a search warrant at 21 Floreis and found 1/4 oz. of crack cocaine during their investigation.

Robinson, 40, and Barr, 20, are both facing multiple drug charges. Robinson is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Police say the couple's two-year-old daughter was in the home with illegal drugs.

Investigators say Robinson has been convicted three times on drug charges.

They are currently in the Erie County Holding Center pending their arraignment on Wednesday.

Kamilyn Barr (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

