17-year-old accused of raping two children

ATTICA, N.Y. - A 17-year-old resident of LeRoy, NY has been charged with multiple counts of rape in the first degree.

Leonard E. Hahn IV, 17, of LeRoy, NY is being accused of raping two victims, both under the age of 11 years old. A class B felony.

A joint investigation was conducted between the Attica Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

One of the victims came forward about the incident to a school official, which prompted the investigation. During the time of the investigation, additional victims came forward revealing that they were also victims of the same crime.

Hahn was arraigned in Attica Village Court, to which bail was set at $100,000.00 cash and $200,000.00 bond. He was returned to the Genesee County Sheriff Office jail for ongoing further proceedings.

The Attica Police Department would like to thank the Youth Officers of the Genesee County Sheriff Office and the staff at Justice for Children Advocacy Center for their cooperation and commitment which provided the best possible outcome for the child victims and their families.

