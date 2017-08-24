$15K reward offered in Buffalo homicide

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-- A $15,000 reward is now being offered for information on a recent homicide.

Lonnie Anthony was shot and killed back in April while sitting in a car on Dodge Street in Buffalo.

Community members raised over $12,000 of the reward that's now being offered. in hopes that someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"Hopefully these increased awards will help that key person to come forward with information on this case with what we need to make a successful arrest in this case," Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 716-867-6161.

Greater Buffalo Metropolitan Crime Stoppers (Photo: WGRZ)

