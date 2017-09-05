124 arrested in drug raids across Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY--Buffalo Police announced the results of several drug raids throughout the city this summer.
The police department executed 120 narcotic search warrants during July 11-August 25 that resulted in 124 arrests.
The raids were initiated after police say they received several complaints from residents in the area.
Officers seized 309 guns, 4-kilos of cocaine 250 pounds of marijuana and large amounts of crack cocaine, heroin and fentynal and prescription pills during the raids, as well as $156,000 in cash.
