Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Cheektowaga Police confirm they've arrested a total of 12 people at the Walden Galleria since Christmas Day.

Police say they've seen kids causing trouble similar to other malls around the country this week.

Some of those juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct or trespassing and one 14-year-old was found with a loaded handgun.