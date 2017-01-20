10th grader in Buffalo approached by man in SUV

(Photo: (Photo: Jacom Stephens Getty Images))

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo School District has sent a letter to parents, alerting them about an incident in which a 10th grade girl was approached by a man in an SUV.

According to a complaint filed with Buffalo Police, the man followed the girl and repeatedly asked her to enter his vehicle until a woman noticed what was happening and told him to leave the student alone.

The SUV driver is described as a black male in his 40's, driving a silver SUV with yellow writing on the side of the car.

The district is asking parents to have a conversation with their children regarding how to avoid strangers and make them aware of the description of this vehicle, along with the message that all similar incidents are to be avoided and should be reported.

The district adds parents who have concerns or questions about this or a similar incident should call Buffalo Police.

