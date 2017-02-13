WGRZ
Close

$1,000 reward offered for parolee

Reward Offered In Search For Parolee

WGRZ 11:32 PM. EST February 13, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the search for a parole violator who police say should be considered "armed and dangerous." 

Cordero Jones-Hicks is on parole for two counts of first-degree Robbery. 

His last known address was Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. 

Anyone who has any information on his current location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories