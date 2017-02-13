$1,000 reward offered for parolee

Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the search for a parole violator who police say should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Cordero Jones-Hicks is on parole for two counts of first-degree Robbery.

His last known address was Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Anyone who has any information on his current location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.

