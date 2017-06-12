WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Crews respond to Lockport fire

WGRZ 1:11 AM. EDT June 13, 2017

LOCKPORT, N.Y.---Crews responded to a late-night fire in Lockport.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at a home on Ashley Place.

Fire, Police and Hazmat crews were at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time.

Lockport Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates when more information is available.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories