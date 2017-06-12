Crews respond to Lockport fire

LOCKPORT, N.Y.---Crews responded to a late-night fire in Lockport.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at a home on Ashley Place.

Fire, Police and Hazmat crews were at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time.

Lockport Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates when more information is available.

