Crews respond to early-morning fire in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--- Three people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Niagara Falls.

Crews were called out to the home on East Falls St. early Thursday morning.

Fire Officials tell 2 On Your Side that three people, including two children, jumped from the second floor to escape the fire. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on their conditions at this time. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will post updates when they become available.