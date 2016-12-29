WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Crews respond to early-morning fire in Niagara Falls

Officials tell 2 On Your Side that three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital with injuries. Firefighters say they jumped from the second floor to escape the fire.

WGRZ 6:40 AM. EST December 29, 2016

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--- Three people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Niagara Falls.

Crews were called out to the home on East Falls St. early Thursday morning.

Fire Officials tell 2 On Your Side that three people, including two children, jumped from the second floor to escape the fire. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No word on their conditions at this time. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will post updates when they become available.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories