Crews investigating fire on Buffalo's east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Fire crews are investigating what started an overnight house fire on Buffalo's east side.

We're told the home caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. on Box Avenue, near Fillmore Avenue.

Buffalo's Fire Chief says the family the home belongs to was initially unaccounted for, but they've since been found safe.

Our crews on the scene say one of the firefighters injured themselves while putting out the fire and needed help walking.

No word on the extent of his injury.

It's also not clear what started the fire.

