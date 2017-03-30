WGRZ
Crayola is retiring one of its iconic colors on National Crayon Day

This is the first time Crayola will retire a color from the 24-count box.

Associated Press , KPNX 1:58 AM. EDT March 31, 2017

Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.

Crayola's beloved Dandelion has been retired. According to a tweet Thursday, Dandelion's "adventurous spirit" just couldn't keep it in a box. 

Crayola says the announcement revealing which color will join the 24-count box will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

 

