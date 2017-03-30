Crayola is retiring one of its iconic colors on National Crayon Day

Crayola announces it will retire one of its iconic colors. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.

Crayola's beloved Dandelion has been retired. According to a tweet Thursday, Dandelion's "adventurous spirit" just couldn't keep it in a box.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

Crayola says the announcement revealing which color will join the 24-count box will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

Anybody else get nostalgic when they smell a fresh box of crayons? #ShareYourFave before one says goodbye! pic.twitter.com/wuueB2boUC — Crayola (@Crayola) March 28, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press