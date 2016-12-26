Couple Loses Home In Christmas Morning Fire

A couple burned out of an Orleans Co. home thinks ice slid off their roof rupturing a line to a propane tank. WGRZ Photo/Dave McKinley

BARRE, NY – A Go Fund Me page has been set up for an Orleans County couple, burned out of their home on Wilkins Road after an explosion and fire early Christmas morning.

Don and Fonda Carr had lived in the home for 43 years, where they also raised a family.

“I don’t think there’s anything we can salvage,” said Mr. Carr, as he and his wife returned to the scene on Monday afternoon, to speak with WGRZ-TV, while surveying the charred ruins of their home.

“What a night mare it was,” said Fonda, recalling that it was about 4 am when her husband got up to use the bathroom, and heard ice falling off the roof, followed by a hissing sound and then an explosion.

The couple believe the sliding ice may have severed the line from a propane tank to their home.

“Evidently, enough gas collected in the cellar and we had big boom,” Mr. Carr said.

“My husband and I were scrambling toward the door and you could hear the explosion,” a still shaken Mrs. Carr remembered. “The fire was just roaring. We got to the door, but the door wouldn’t open, and the house began to buckle…by the grace of God there was a window on the porch were able to crawl through and get outside,” she said.

Unable to call for help, and with the nearest neighbor almost ½ mile away, the Carrs tried desperately to summon assistance.

“We got out to the driveway, and I was tooting the car horn in hopes of getting someone’s attention. Of course, at four o’clock in the morning no one could hear us.”

Without car keys, their means of escape were limited until they jumped on a four wheeler to leave their burning home with no more than the clothes on their backs.

“I had on my pajamas and was barefoot. My husband had on a pair of pants and slippers. So here we were driving off at 4 am to our son’s house to get help.

By the time fire companies arrived, the home was destroyed.

However, while the Carrs may have lost virtually everything, there was one thing the fire did not take from them.

Perhaps the most important thing of all.

“We got together with our daughter and her family…and we have so much to be grateful for.”

Her voice trembling a bit, Mrs. Carr explained further.

“We no longer have a house and we don’t have cars. But we’ve got each other, and we celebrated Christmas…and we’re very thankful for that,” Mrs. Carr said.

Click on the video player to watch our story from 2 On Your Side Reporter Dave McKinley and Photojournalist Bill Boyer.

Follow Dave on Twitter: @DaveMcKinley2