WNY generosity continues for Harvey victims

A church volunteer helps a man unload the generator he donated for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Photo by Nate Krug, WGRZ.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — As Texas residents are returning home to devastation, the generosity of Buffalonians continues.

The Hamburg Wesleyan Church had a very specific list of items it collected. The volunteers specifically did not want water bottles nor clothes; they put the message out that they were looking for things like generators, batteries, and power cords.

The group is working with Eight Days of Hope, a Christian non-profit in Texas that will spend the next two months gutting homes, and what they need are the kind of supplies found at Home Depot rather than Goodwill.

Robert and Kiernan Pierce heard about the call for help and decided to donate their generator.

“We're blessed, we have a home, it's a basic need, and I love the idea that good people are going to get down there, it's going to get in the right people's hands, and these people need to rebuild and have shelter,” said Kiernan.

The couple doesn’t know anyone in Texas. They just wanted to help.

"This is what Western New York does. We're fortunate, and we all pitch in,” Robert said.

The church collected more than 30 generators and almost 70 box fans. Local business Eaton Brothers Corporation donated cases of batteries.

"You find the good in people in the worst kind of events, you know, and this is no exception,” said Matt Gould, communications director for the church. “And I think, always, we want to find a tangible way to help. Giving online is wonderful, but I think there's just a lot of people that want to tangibly give something.”

Elsewhere, the Brotherhood of Marine Corps Riders filled up a semi in Buffalo, and continue to pick up donations in different cities across America as they make their way to the Houston area.

Bob Seltz organized that drive, and as of Sunday night, he has already picked up donations in Cleveland and was making his way to the next city.

Anne Marie Barrett wanted to volunteer for the Wesleyan Church of Hamburg drive, not only because her grandson and his wife live in Texas, but also because she says it's the right thing to do.

"Just, you're looking around today, there's hope. In Texas, there's hope. Harvey might have destroyed their homes, and Harvey might have destroyed a lot of stuff, but he is not going to destroy the hope,” she said.

