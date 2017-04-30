Unique places: Canine Sports Complex trains and heals

BUFFALO, N.Y. - BUFFALO, NY---Housed inside this unassuming brick building off Hertel Avenue is the Canine Sports Complex. It is a facility for agility and obedience training as well as rehabilitation for dogs.

"It's good training for them," Linnea Garrison said. "They get confidence again and it's really fun."

Garrison brings her dog Tucker twice a week to the Canine Sports Complex. Tucker is a rescue dog.

When he came to the Garrison's, Linnea says he was underweight and struggled to even walk. Since starting at the sports complex, he's a new animal.



"It gets exercise for the dog," she explained. "So much. He comes home after this and sleeps sometimes. So good exercise for them. And good exercise for you and to learn how to handle dogs...difficult dogs." And it goes beyond Tucker's physical transformation. It's emotional, too. Linnea said the training has taught Tucker to trust again. "It's helped him so much," Garrison said. "When he first got here, he was scared of men. He was scared of other things. He's totally a different dog now." Agility, dock jumping, barn hunting and scent classes are just a few of the sessions on the menu for these pups. On the particular morning Channel 2 visited, Tucker and his furry friends were running an agility course. Misty Sprinkles Mayflower Sacilowski, or Misty for short, runs the course to train for competitions. "Misty does obedience training and I've showed her at the fair a few times," Hannah Sacilowski, said. Hannah has been bringing Misty every Sunday for the past two years. Just those couple years of training has led to an unbreakable bond between the two, which is exactly the mission of the place. They focus on clear communication and positive reinforcement to motivate new behaviors. Bonds and behaviors that last long after they leave this course. "I practice a lot with her at home to try to get better and she could not do the weave polls at first," Hannah said. "It was really hard for her. And I just was practicing with her everyday and she just got so good at it and it was really great to see her just do so good." It is a place dedicated to improving physical and emotional health, making that relationship between man and his best friend even better.

If you're interested in getting your dog involved at Canine Sports Complex, you can find class times at positivepet.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV