BUFFALO, N.Y. - Thousands of Western New Yorkers lent a helping hand in one of the biggest volunteer events of the year.

Wednesday was the United Way Day of Caring.

A total of 3,600 volunteers spread out throughout Western New York on community service projects.

The day includes painting, landscaping, field trips with kids and seniors, habitat clean-up, sprucing up playgrounds and much more.

This is the 25th annual Day of Caring.

The volunteers met at Key Bank Center in the morning where they had a quick breakfast, provided by Delaware North, and then boarded buses to head to their site.

After volunteering, they returned to Key Bank Center for a lunch.

Delaware North said they served nearly 4,000 meals throughout the day, totaling a donation of about $11,000 in food.

"I think it's good to remember how to give back to the community," Stephen Forman, the Delaware North Executive Chef, said. "You know the City of Good Neighbors, that's what we should be about. So Delaware North, partnering with everybody else, we just want to do our part and remember how to show care through volunteering."

