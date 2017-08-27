Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 10:34 PM. EDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him Forensic team will investigate human remains Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO Man in critical condition after ATV crash Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown 96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy Body Found In The Woods In North Collins Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found More Stories Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams Texas Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m. WNYers ride out storm in Houston Aug 27, 2017, 11:06 p.m. Newly-paved Erie Co. road has to be redone Aug 26, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs