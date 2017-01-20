SPCA mourns loss of beloved vet and board member

Dr. Susan Persico at the Central Park Veterinary Hospital in Buffalo Monday, July 21, 2014. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News) (Photo: Mark Mulville, 2014, BUFFALO NEWS)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - The animal community of Western New York is mourning the loss of a beloved veterinarian and SPCA board member.

Doctor Susan Persico, better known as Dr. P by her colleagues, died Thursday morning from complications of a surgery to treat diverticulitis.

The doctor, featured on 2 on Your Side's own pet segment a year ago this month, was known for her love of animals and a passion to find each one a home.

The news of her death quickly spread over social media Thursday, hitting the SPCA of Niagara particularly hard.

"I was very upset," Danielle Primiano, a veterinary technician at SPCA of Niagara, said. "Very upset. She was very close to us. I was in shock. She made me believe that the world still had good people in it."

Dr. P was a board member for the SPCA of Niagara. She also served as a shelter veterinarian and played a vital role in making the Niagara SPCA a successful no-kill shelter. She helped thousands of animals and employees along the way.

"Every time she came in here, we would learn something new," Primiano said. "She was a teacher. I learned a lot from her."

Her work on the board and at the shelter was done at little or no cost. Her day job was at the Central Park Animal Hospital with her husband, Dr. Ed Latson.

It is a practice they ran for 30-plus years, though a sign on the door Thursday said the office is closed until next week because of her death.

"She was the type that wanted to get to work," Bob Richardson, the President of the Board of Directors for the SPCA of Niagara, said. "Wanted to do the job. And if somebody was getting bogged down in some sort of minute detail, she'd be the one to say come on, let's get over this and get back to helping the animals."

That saying may be more important than ever as her colleagues work through this loss and continue their work helping the animals of Western New York.

A constant reminder of her legacy hangs inside the SPCA's infirmary. It reads "When in doubt, ask yourself 'What would Doctor P do?'".

