Salamanca school celebrates life of beloved teacher

SALAMANCA, N.Y. - A community in the Southern Tier celebrated the life of a teacher who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend.

Nelson Beard was a first and then sixth grade teacher in the Salamanca City Central School District for a total of three years.

On Friday, the school hosted a celebration in Mr. Beard's honor sharing memories, music and photos.

Students and staff spoke about his out-of-the-box teaching methods, commitment to each student's learning needs and his humor.

Staff said the memorial was just as much a celebration as it was closure for all the people who knew him.

"It was that piece of knowing that he was here with us," Laura Hodara, a 5th grade teacher who worked with Mr. Beard, said. "That this was his home and this is where he will always be so it only made sense for us to have a chance in a place that he was to memorialize him."

The celebration of Mr. Beard's life does not end Friday.

A memorial will be showcased in the school's central hallway and there is talk of dedicating some benches in their playground.

Olean Police are looking into the cause of the death but said "all indications point to a natural death." They are awaiting a toxicology report.

