EAST CONCORD, N.Y. - Cattaraugus County horses are in desperate need of homes this Christmas. These horses are the final few left homeless from the hundreds of animals taken in the George Farm animal cruelty case earlier this year.

It's been about six months since Donald and Bonnie George plead guilty to animal cruelty charges involving around 650 animals on their Farmersville farm.

Among those animals were 46 horses. The Cattaraugus County SPCA took those horses and began looking for new homes.

Fast forward to now and that search is still going.

"Even though the case has been closed in the courts, we still have this obligation and this funding requirement," Tammy Samborski, the Cattaraugus County SPCA Board Treasurer, said. "The animals don't just disappear."

There is urgency in the search for homes because the funds to support fostering are dwindling.

As part of the George's plea deal, they were expected to pay a one time sum of $20,000 to the Cattaraugus County SPCA.

In addition, the SPCA has a contract with the county to receive $25,000 for animal cruelty.

But Samborski said each horse costs about $5,000 to foster. Multiply that by nine horses and they are looking at a bill of $45,000. Samborski said they cannot sustain that cost for another year with their current funds.

"We have about two, maybe three months, if we try to scrimp it and find money to continue the boarding of these animals," Samborski explained. "If we are not able to find placement or funding, then we have to make life decisions."

The SPCA has made progress. The most recent home placement is of horse "Utoo" in East Concord.

Suzanne Ehlers had taken Utoo when the animals were first seized. After fostering the stallion through gelding, Suzanne gave him up to a permanent home.

That permanent home could not care for Utoo property so he came back to Ehlers and ended up staying for good.

"When he came back and I watched him out in the pasture, when I'm in a stall brushing him and stuff, I just...I don't know...couldn't do it," Ehlers said. "I don't want to see him leave again.

That is what the SPCA is hoping will be the fate for the remaining nine horses.

Some of these horses require extra attention. They were stall bound and neglected while in the care of the George's and though the SPCA and fosters have worked with them, physical and emotional scars remain.

But Ehlers will tell you the rescue is worth it.

"They're worth the chance," Ehlers said. "They are. They all have rough edges that need to be smoothed out but if you give them the time and the love, they are definitely willing to give that back to you."

Find out how to house a horse or donate at the Cattaraugus SPCA website here.