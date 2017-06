NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - For many, mowing the lawn is a chore, but one is man is traveling to every state this summer to mow lawns for a good cause.

27-year-old Rodney Smith Jr. is driving coast to coast this summer to mow lawns for people in need. On Monday, he made a visit to a lawn in North Tonawanda.

For more information about his journey, visit weareraisingmen.com.

