Local Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The bi-annual week celebrating Western New York's culinary scene is about to get underway.

Local restaurant week runs Monday, October 16 through Sunday, October 22.

Organizers said more than 200 restaurants have signed up to be a part of the week, including everything from casual to fine dining spots.

Prices for every restaurant's menu is preset with tiered pricing. You'll find meals for $20.17, $30.17 and $40.17.

View the list of participating restaurants and their menus here.

Through our series Unique Eats, we have gotten a look at a few of the participating restaurants and their Local Restaurant Week menus.

Check out Share Kitchen and Bar Room or Gigi's Cucina Povera.

