Dog found frozen is recovering and ready for a home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - A dog found nearly frozen to death in a Cheektowaga snowbank is recovering and ready for a forever home.

"She was extremely thin," Mary Beth McElligott, a volunteer foster, said. "You could count all of her vertebrae and you could count all of her ribs."

The Chihuahua mix was found at the end of December, dumped in a snowbank next to the Kensington Expressway. There was no owner, no tags and according to animal control, not much time to live.

The dog was rushed to the hospital where she was treated with antibiotics, fluids and a salve for an eye injury.

McElligott, a foster through Destiny's Road Animal Rescue, was called in to help.

"Especially those first couple days, when she was shutting down, I really did not think she was going to make it," McElligott said.

From the physical to the emotional healing, the road to recovery for the abandoned dog was not easy.

"We would sit across the room and talk to her real softly," McElligott explained of the recovery. "And we would just keep moving a little closer and closer until she finally let us touch her. And then we just kept touching her and touching her and she started coming around."

Fast-forward to February and the dog has improved immensely. The dog, named Ashley by the rescue organization, is at a healthy weight. Her eye is scarred and she will always have limited vision, but doctors say no pain. Best of all, her spirit is restored.

"This has been a really unique and special experience to me to see her go from almost dying to learning to trust," McElligott said. "We have a very special bond."

McElligott has been caring for Ashley since December but knew she would not keep her forever.

Although a bittersweet decision, Ashley is officially up for adoption through the rescue's website.

McElligott said the dog is fun and so loving and she is house-trained, too!

If you would like to adopt Ashley, you can do so through the Destiny's Road Animal Rescue website.

They do not let dogs go to just anyone so you will need to fill out an application and go through a home inspection.

The rescue said Ashley is other-dog friendly but they would recommend she goes to a home without any children.

Cheektowaga Animal Control is still looking for the person(s) responsible for dumping Ashley. If you know anything, you are asked to call them at 716-686-3525.

