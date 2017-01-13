Botanical Gardens debut two new exhibits

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens debuted two new exhibits Friday.

An Asian Rainforest and an Aquatic Garden have opened up in the facility's greenhouses.

Those greenhouses have been closed for construction since April of 2015.

The botanical gardens society has worked for the past year to expand the diversity within the gardens, focusing on the botanical life found in an Asian Rainforest.

The society said they are focused on ensuring the survival of rare and unusual species often threatened in their natural habitat.

New items visitors will find in the exhibits include a waterfall, koi fish, a garden bridge, Bamboo and a Tea House.

The two new exhibits officially open to the public Saturday. A public party to celebrate the exhibit openings is scheduled for January 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free Saturday. Admission is $1 Sunday and Monday.

