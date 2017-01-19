Blood drive and benefit in memory of 19-year-old

TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Jed Woomer passed away in 2015 of complications from a rare type of soft tissue cancer. For the second year in a row, the Tonawanda Fire Hall is hosting a blood drive and benefit in his honor.

Woomer had just graduated from Tonawanda High and was heading to SUNY Buffalo State when he was diagnosed.

The 19-year-old was a swimmer and Eagle Scout, known for being kind and courageous.

The event Thursday was a blood drive, because Woomer was a blood donor and because he ended up needing blood when he was sick.

But it was also a basket raffle, with live music and food.

All proceeds from the event will go to Jed's Open Heart Memorial Scholarship to help other kids.

"As a mom who's lost a child, to have it be that even after a year and a half, almost two years, that people haven't forgotten," Carolyn Woomer, Jed's mom, said. "Jed still matters. His life and what he stood for still makes an impact."

The blood drive, hosted by the American Red Cross, also comes at a critical time for blood donations.

Red Cross and Unyts said the demand from local hospitals is high.

January tends to be a scarce month, following low donation turnout around the holidays.

But winter weather events and illness can lower donation count, too.

If you missed the event Thursday, you can still donate blood. Learn more at redcrossblood.org.

