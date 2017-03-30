Colorado cat missing for 10 months rescued from hole more than 790 miles away in Dallas

Harvey (Photo: City of Dallas)

DALLAS - A missing cat was found more than 790 miles from his Denver home inside a 25-foot-hole in Dallas.

According to a post from the city of Dallas, Harvey vanished from his home in June. Almost 10 months later, he was discovered caked in mud inside a 25-foot-hole at a construction site in Highland Park. More than six hours later, Dallas Animal Services workers were able to free Harvey from the hole.

"After being cleaned up at the shelter, DAS staff found his microchip and called his owner in Denver, who had no idea how he got from Denver to Dallas," read a post on the City of Dallas website.

Harvey's family plans to travel from Denver to Dallas to reunite with the feline.

"His owner said they’re very excited to be reunited with their missing pet," the post read.

