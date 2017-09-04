Coast Guard searching for three missing kayakers

Developing Story (Photo: WHAS11)

Niagara County- The U.S. Coast Guard and Niagara County Sheriff's Office is searching with other units along the Lake Ontario Shoreline for three missing kayakers.

The kayakers were last seen around noon Monday as they set out from Golden Hills State Park, which is located near Barker, NY. The water is said b very choppy in the area with strong winds.

The Coast Guard has deployed three boats along with a Canadian rescue team. They may also launch helicopters for the search if the weather permits.

