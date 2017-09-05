City of Buffalo and Salvation Army collect donations for victims of Havey

Buffalo, NY- Western New Yorkers are stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

On Tuesday, The city of Buffalo and the Salvation Army started accepting donations at City Hall, True Bethel Baptist Church and the Salvation Army Headquarters on Main Street.

They're looking for things like cases of water, toiletries, blankets, baby formula, diapers, and wipes.

Monetary donations are welcomed too.

The collection drive runs through Monday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV