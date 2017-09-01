City Announces Collections for Harvey Victims

Harvey collections

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The City of Buffalo announced Friday it will launch a collection drive of personal care items for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

The drive will begin Tuesday, with drop-off points at City Hall, True Bethel Baptist Church on East Ferry and the Salvation Army on Main Street. The city is specifically seeking items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby wipes, diapers, formula, shampoo, water and back-to-school items, among others.

The Salvation Army notes that people should donate new items, as opposed to used or old items. It is not seeking clothes or shoes at this point, since there are warehouses full of those items in Texas right now. The Salvation Army does not want to overwhelm them.

Mayor Byron Brown, along with the Buffalo Common Council, said the collection drive is a way to assist the relief efforts, in addition to the many other donations organized by groups around Western New York.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen, also the pastor at True Bethel, said the city wanted to find a way to step up, as it has during previous disasters in other parts of the country.

"I know Buffalo, it seems like it's light years way from Texas, but they're truly our neighbors," Pridgen said. "And when there is devastation, when there is any type of catastrophe, everyone becomes our neighbors."

After a week of collections, the city will transport the donations to Texas and Louisiana on Sept. 11.

More information can be found at the City of Buffalo's website: www.city-buffalo.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV