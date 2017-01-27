Ciminelli withdraws demolition plans for Elmwood village

A rendering of the Ciminelli development planned for Elmwood Village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A day after Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation scaled back its redevelopment plans for Buffalo's Elmwood Village, the company is making more changes.

On Friday, Ciminelli announced it has withdrawn more demolition plans, this time for properties on Potomac Avenue, Ashland Avenue, and Elmwood Avenue. That's the "Reverie" parts of the company's "Arbor + Reverie" project.

Eight structures were originally planned for demolition in the project that would involve retail, residential, and office space. It's been met with a great deal of concerns from the neighborhood.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan applauded the move by Ciminelli Real Estate, calling it a major win for members of the community who spoke out against the project.

"Ciminelli wanted to sneak demolitions in before the Buffalo Green Code went into effect, and they were caught," said Assemblyman Ryan.

"Now that they have admitted defeat, and withdrawn requests for demolition permits, I hope Ciminelli will work with the community to create a development plan that focuses on adaptive reuse, fits the Green Code, and that the community can agree to."

President and CEO Paul Ciminelli sent out a statement with updates to the project Friday night. You can read that in its entirety below.

“There has been much discussion this week about Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s revised development plans for the Elmwood Bidwell site, known as Arbor + Reverie. Our company announced intent to scale back the project and remove Arbor from site plan review. As a result, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has withdrawn the demolition permits for existing structures on the Reverie site as well, including 584 Potomac Avenue, 721 Ashland Avenue, 1006, 1010, 1020, 1024 and 1028 Elmwood Avenue. We will hold off on reapplying for all such permits until after we receive site plan approval for the proposed development.

Once again, let me formally clear up any confusion and reiterate that there will be no demolition at the site prior to the Green Code going into effect. The City of Buffalo has worked long and hard on developing an updated Green Code and our team has been closely following the changes to ensure our project is aligned with the new Code.”

(© 2017 WGRZ)