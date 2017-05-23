Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson from Lyndon, NY (Photo: Provided, WGRZ)

LYNDON, NY - A 12-year-old reportedly taken by two teenagers early Tuesday morning in Cattaraugus County, triggering an Amber Alert, has been found safe, state police say.

The child, identified as McKenzie R. Wilson, was reportedly taken near Shady Lane in Lyndon, New York around 5:00 a.m.

State Police say they received a call that the girl and teenagers who reportedly took her were found safe and in good health in Farmersville around 4:30 p.m., not far from where she disappeared.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Troopers say there is a possibility McKenzie went willingly with the teens.

Troopers say the two teenagers were believed to be armed with handguns when they went missing with McKenzie. The teens are identified as 18-year-old Joshua R. Monette and 16-year-old John Harvey.

Police say while it was possible Wilson could have willingly gone with the boys, due to the age difference and the possibility of the two males having handguns, and that Wilson may not have been able to leave, triggering the Amber Alert.

NYS Police say all three students attend Randolph Academy.

