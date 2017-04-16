Cheektowaga Man Shot, Killed in Buffalo

Police lights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A Cheektowaga man was shot and killed in the city's Masten Park neighborhood late Saturday.

Buffalo Police say Central District officers responded to the call just before 10 p.m. on Dodge Street in between Ellicott Street and Michigan Avenue.

Detectives say the 44-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

