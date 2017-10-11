Cheektowaga house fire under investigation

Cheektowaga, N.Y. -- Fire crews are investigating a house fire in the town of Cheektowaga that started on Thursday morning, according to Doyle 2 Fire Chief Brian Rogowski .

Firefighters responded to Aris Avenue in Cheektowaga around 2:30 a.m.Thursday.

Upon arrival, they say flames visible through the roof of the house. However, crews were able to get the blaze under control fairly quickly.

Chief Rogowski tells us weather was not a factor.

He also says no one was inside the house at the time and no one was hurt.

