Change of command at NY National Guard 153rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An Iraq War veteran and sheriff's commander has assumed command of a New York Army National Guard unit in Buffalo.



A change of command ceremony was held Sunday, during which National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Fowler replaced James Freehart as leader of the 153rd Troop Command.



The command is responsible for military police and support units in western New York. It coordinated the National Guard's response to a November 2014 snowstorm that dumped seven feet of snow on parts of Buffalo.



In his civilian life, Fowler is a commander in the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. His military career has included deployments both overseas and at home, including during Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

