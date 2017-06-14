Celebrate Fathers Day at The Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum-Frank Lloyd Wright Filling Station.

See our World Class collection of Autos, Cycles, our new 1964 World’s Fair Corvette and Corvette Factory Race Cars! Open Father’s Day 9 to 5. Dads are free with one paid admission!

The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum is home to an impressive collection of Buffalo's rich automotive and transportation history. Located at 263 Michigan Ave in Downtown Buffalo The Pierce-Arrow Museum and Frank Lloyd Wright Filling Station is the perfect place to celebrate Father's Day.

For more information visit www.pierce-arrow.com

© 2017 WGRZ-TV