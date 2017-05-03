Case against Evander Kane dismissed

BUFFALO, NY-- The attorney for Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane says the harassment and trespassing case against his client has been dismissed and sealed.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened last July at Bottoms Up bar on Chippewa. Three women claim Kane grabbed them. A male bouncer at Bottoms Up told police he was grabbed by Kane as he told him to leave the establishment.

The case was dismissed due to the result of good behavior over the past six months by Kane.

