Canadian senator knocks Cuomo for lake-level rhetoric

Among the U.S. politicians who have spoken out against Plan 2014 are Collins, R-Clarence, U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich.
During a visit to Greece on Memorial Day, Cuomo chimed in.
He did not blame Plan 2014, but he was very critical of the International Joint Commission, the U.S.-Canada treaty organization that developed the plan and oversees water-level regulation.
Cuomo said the IJC had committed a “series of blunders” and had used “flawed” methodology in its response to rising lake levels. He said the appointed IJC members should have ensured that more water was let out of the lake over the winter and the early weeks of March, before heavy rains started to fall the following month.
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs