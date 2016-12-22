Canadian man faces drug charges after arrest

Carlos Perez

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A 40 year old man from Vancouver, Canada is now in custody on drug charges following an arrest in Niagara Falls, according to Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning in Buffalo.

Sheriff Howard says the joint work of sheriff's, homeland security, and Niagara Falls Police helped arrest Carlos Perez, who was found with 10 kilos of cocaine.

Police developed information that he was bringing the drugs in from Canada, located his vehicle Wednesday night in Niagara Falls. The drugs found by authorities are worth a estimated half a million dollars.

Perez is being held in the Erie county jail pending arraignment.