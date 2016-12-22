Canada Signals Move Toward Legal Marijuana

As early as this spring, Canada's Liberal Party is expected to introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in the country.

A task force report, released last month, has now created a legislative framework to the guide the government's decision-making process, but many of the details of potential legalization are still unclear.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario, for example, could play some role in the distribution or oversight of legal marijuana, but the Toronto Star reported this month that Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was "noncommittal" when asked about the topic.

The Canadian government's steps toward legalization are certain to have a ripple effect in the United States, particularly in border cities like Buffalo.

Dick Gallagher, who worked in the addiction treatment field for 42 years and co-founded the Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus, cautioned against legalization in any form.

"Most of the major cities in Canada are 100 miles away from the United States borders," Gallagher said, "so basically you're going to have some activity related to that."

Four American states have already legalized recreational marijuana, however, and the Canadian Health Minister has vowed to implement the new drug policy in a way that minimizes harm.

The task force has recommended setting a legal age limit for marijuana purchases at 18 years old, but it has also recommended restrictions on advertisements of the drug.